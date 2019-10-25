Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) Insider Andrew Beaden Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL) insider Andrew Beaden purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,266.69).

Andrew Beaden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Andrew Beaden purchased 25,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

On Tuesday, October 15th, Andrew Beaden purchased 50,000 shares of Velocity Composites stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,760.09).

Shares of LON VEL opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.80. Velocity Composites PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 15.03 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.96 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

