Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $275.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.59.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $1.3014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.