Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.64. 4,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,723. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $160.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.56.

