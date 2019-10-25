Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 773.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average is $110.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $114.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.