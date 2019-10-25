Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $150.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.78 and a twelve month high of $154.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average is $147.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.