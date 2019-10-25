Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.52. 6,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

