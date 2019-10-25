Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Holdings Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.11% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. 88,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,985. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $55.61 and a one year high of $68.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

