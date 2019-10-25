Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 268,568 Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 268,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.69% of Tilly’s worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 187,943 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 13,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,526. The company has a market cap of $312.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. Tilly’s Inc has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.67 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

