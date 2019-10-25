Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.94% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 78.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 64.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 76.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 47,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIFI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. 84,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,387. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

