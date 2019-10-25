Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 690,368 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,041,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,260,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 604,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 76,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 146,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.69. 14,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.46 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

