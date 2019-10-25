Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 506.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 522,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.21% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 416,618 shares during the period. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XFOR traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 16,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,200. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

