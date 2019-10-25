Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 605,032 Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 22.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 106,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Shares of RMTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,268. Rockwell Medical Inc has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 143.68%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Analysts expect that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMTI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Rockwell Medical Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.