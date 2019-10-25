VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,003,915 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 2,266,344 shares.The stock last traded at $34.09 and had previously closed at $33.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,426,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,071 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,700,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 749,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,195,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 386.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 393,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after acquiring an additional 312,223 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,553,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,703,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.