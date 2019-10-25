Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 24000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $15.35 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

