ValuEngine Upgrades NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE NS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.31. 17,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,209. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.55.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $372.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.77 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 31.79%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

