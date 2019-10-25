ValuEngine Upgrades Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) to Hold

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LITB opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Lightinthebox has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Get Lightinthebox alerts:

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter. Lightinthebox had a negative return on equity of 1,033.92% and a negative net margin of 30.19%.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightinthebox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightinthebox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.