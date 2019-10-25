ValuEngine Lowers Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of LTBR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 32,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,264. Lightbridge has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Lightbridge
Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.
Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.