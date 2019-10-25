ValuEngine Lowers Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LTBR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.52. 32,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,264. Lightbridge has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lightbridge stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 269,167 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.71% of Lightbridge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

