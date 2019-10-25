ValuEngine Lowers Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.50. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $53.97.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $265,000.
About Gibraltar Industries
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
