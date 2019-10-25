ValuEngine Lowers Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.50. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $53.97.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth $265,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

