ValuEngine Downgrades Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VCYT. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $34,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $395,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $659,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,215 shares of company stock worth $3,303,431. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Veracyte by 401.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,985,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,124,000 after buying an additional 2,390,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after buying an additional 618,054 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 252.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,148,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,247,000 after buying an additional 1,539,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $33,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

