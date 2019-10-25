ValuEngine Downgrades Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Sell

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

NFBK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 77,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Northfield Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 8,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,621 shares of company stock worth $1,759,714. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also: What is basic economics?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.