Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:VLO opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $97.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

