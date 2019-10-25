Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:VLO opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $97.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

