Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.0213

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Kucoin. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00222247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.01593204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.