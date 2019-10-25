Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $102.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

