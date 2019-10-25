Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of UTMD stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $102.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.92 million, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.79.
Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 15.13%.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.