Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Given a $28.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

UROV stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 116.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,067 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 220,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

