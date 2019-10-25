Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

UPWK traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 620,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Upwork has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce Dunlevie sold 48,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $721,852.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan Marriott sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $18,072,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,811 shares of company stock worth $29,280,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Upwork by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 22.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Upwork by 349.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

