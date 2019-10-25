Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 299.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Unum Group worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Unum Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Unum Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 42,430 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Unum Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 375,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

