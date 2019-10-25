Universe Market Capitalization Hits $236,703.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Universe has a total market cap of $236,703.00 and $10,015.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. In the last week, Universe has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000126 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 94,576,766 coins and its circulating supply is 83,376,766 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

