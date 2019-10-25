Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$9.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.26.

UHS traded down $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.93. 1,409,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $157.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $145.00 target price on Universal Health Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.53.

In other news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,081,805.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

