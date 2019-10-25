Uniti Wireless (ASX:UWL) Shares Down 2.5%

Uniti Wireless Ltd (ASX:UWL) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.49 ($1.06) and last traded at A$1.54 ($1.09), 556,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.58 ($1.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.10. The firm has a market cap of $378.41 million and a PE ratio of -13.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$1.46.

In other news, insider Kathryn(Kathy) Gramp 130,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th.

Uniti Wireless Limited, an Internet service provider and licensed telecommunications carrier, delivers fixed wireless broadband services in Australia. It delivers fixed-line and fixed-wireless broadband Internet and other telecommunications services to residential, business, government, and enterprise customers.

