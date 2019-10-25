UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Reduced by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $244.51 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The stock has a market cap of $234.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.05 and its 200-day moving average is $239.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

