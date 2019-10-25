United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Announces Earnings Results

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18, RTT News reports. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. United Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.05-8.15 EPS.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $143.71. The stock had a trading volume of 119,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $564,221.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

