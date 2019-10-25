United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Position Boosted by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 281,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,437,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in United Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 78,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in United Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 71,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in United Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 51,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

