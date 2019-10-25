United States Steel (NYSE:X) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Steel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut United States Steel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.47. 2,872,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,312,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.04. United States Steel has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

