United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,758,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,758,216,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,112,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,559,000 after acquiring an additional 232,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,288,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,137,000 after acquiring an additional 224,356 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.35.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $114.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.