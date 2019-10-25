United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 26380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,549 shares of company stock valued at $210,239 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in United Community Banks by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 186.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

