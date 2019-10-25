Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Unit in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unit’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNT. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of UNT opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Unit has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $146.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Unit’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 76.9% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,347,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 585,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 10.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 348,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 135.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 260,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 80.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 133,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Unit news, EVP Frank Q. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 103,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,543.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

