UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.47-7.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.86-1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

UNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

NYSE:UNF traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.94. 12,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,870. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.73. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.45.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $479.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $2,279,682.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,793,829. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $5,846,211. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

