UGAS Market Cap Hits $7.87 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. UGAS has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00043708 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.20 or 0.06255200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

