UBS Group Reiterates €5.60 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €5.28 ($6.14).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

