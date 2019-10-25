UBS Group Lowers Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) to Neutral

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

