UBS Group Lowers Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) to Neutral

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Man Group has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.
Man Group Company Profile
