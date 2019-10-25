UBS Group Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $375.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $470.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $384.47.

BA stock opened at $344.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Boeing by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

