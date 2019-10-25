UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.28

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 86849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.