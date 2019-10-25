Ubex One Day Volume Reaches $220,791.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $220,791.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00037811 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.47 or 0.05546716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001022 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00043574 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,730 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, BitForex, IDEX, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Hotbit, BitMart and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

