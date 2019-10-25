U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $45,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,197 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

