U Network Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. U Network has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $316,890.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, DEx.top and Bibox. In the last week, U Network has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, DDEX, DEx.top, IDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

