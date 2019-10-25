Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million.

TRCB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $182.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.29. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRCB. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

