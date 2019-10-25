Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by Cascend Securities from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.02.

TWTR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 41,668,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,453,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $406,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $725,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,540. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 17,011.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Twitter by 331.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,735,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $206,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 44.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,168,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 968,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

