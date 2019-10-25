Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by Cascend Securities from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.
TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.02.
TWTR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 41,668,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,453,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $406,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $725,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,540. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 17,011.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Twitter by 331.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,735,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $206,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 44.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,168,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 968,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
See Also: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.