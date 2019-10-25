Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Up to $105.63

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $108.41, but opened at $105.63. Twilio shares last traded at $107.04, with a volume of 1,324,795 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $62,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,670 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $950,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,830 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Twilio by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

