Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
TPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tutor Perini from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.
NYSE TPC remained flat at $$16.59 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,324. The company has a market capitalization of $834.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
