Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tutor Perini from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE TPC remained flat at $$16.59 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,324. The company has a market capitalization of $834.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Tutor Perini’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

