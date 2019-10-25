Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tupperware Brands from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE TUP traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $16.27. 221,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $792.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E V. Goings purchased 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,795. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 123,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after buying an additional 404,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

